4 Packers Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
2. Jaire Alexander
At this point, it feels more like a when rather than an if the Packers move on from Jaire Alexander. The real question is: How do they do it?
Green Bay has options.
If they cut him outright, they’d save just under $7 million against the cap in 2025—not an insignificant number. But the real incentive comes in 2026 when they’d completely wipe his massive $27.4 million cap hit off the books.
If they can find a trade partner, even better. That route would allow them to pick up assets rather than just cutting ties for cap relief.
On talent alone, Alexander is still an asset.
When he’s on the field, he’s one of the best man-to-man cornerbacks in the league, capable of shadowing elite receivers and locking down entire sections of the field.
The problem is he just hasn’t been on the field enough. In three of the past four seasons, he’s played in seven games or fewer. That’s not a small sample size—it’s a troubling trend.
The Packers’ cornerback room is already thin. Moving on from Alexander makes that group even weaker. But at some point, availability outweighs ability. The best ability is being on the field, and Green Bay simply can’t rely on Alexander to be there.
It’s a tough decision, but the Packers have to think long-term. The risk is just too great at his current price tag.