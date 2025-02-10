4 Packers Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
The NFL season is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it’s time to turn our attention to what really matters: How do the Green Bay Packers get from good to great? From playoff hopefuls to legitimate Super Bowl contenders?
General manager Brian Gutekunst hasn’t been subtle about his intentions. He wants urgency. He wants the Packers to level up—to take that next step from a promising young core to a roster built for a deep January run.
The first step in that process is some ruthless roster decisions.
To move forward, Green Bay needs to shed players who don’t fit the championship equation. That means hard choices, emotional goodbyes, and an offseason strategy aimed squarely at maximizing their window with Jordan Love.
So, let’s start there. These four Packers won’t be back in 2025.
1. Josh Myers
Josh Myers has been fine. And fine isn’t going to cut it for a Packers team looking to level up.
A second-round pick in 2020, Myers has started every season since arriving in Green Bay. The problem is he hasn’t really improved.
Whatever ceiling the Packers thought they were drafting, he hasn’t reached it. According to Pro Football Focus, Myers ranked 38th out of 40 qualified centers this season. That’s… not ideal. And it’s certainly not the kind of performance that earns a lucrative second contract.
The Packers have options.
They could shift Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, or Zach Tom to center and plug in Jordan Morgan to shore up the line. Or they could dip into free agency—Drew Dalman is out there if Green Bay wants to spend.
Either way, a decision is coming. And it’s hard to see a scenario where bringing back Myers is the right one.