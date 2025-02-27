4 Packers Who Should Be Released Before Free Agency

Trey Hill

The next two names on this list aren’t about making franchise-altering moves—they’re small, calculated salary cap maneuvers that could help free up a little extra flexibility for the Packers.

Green Bay signed center Trey Hill to a reserve/futures contract following the 2024 season—a one-year, $1.1 million deal that they can erase entirely by releasing him.

Hill, a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Bengals, actually saw decent playing time as a rookie, even starting three games.

But since then his snaps have fallen off a cliff. Over the last three seasons combined, he’s played a grand total of seven offensive snaps.

The Packers need to address the center position this offseason, but Hill ain't it. If they find themselves needing to squeeze out another $1 million in cap space to make a bigger move, his roster spot should be an easy sacrifice.

Ben Sims

The tight end position is one of the few spots on the roster where Green Bay has long-term stability heading into 2025.

Tucker Kraft looks like a star in the making—a full-time player who can block, catch, and contribute in every phase of the offense. He’s the guy at the position moving forward.

Luke Musgrave, the presumed starter last season, dealt with an ankle injury that sidelined him for most of the year, but he returned late and remains one of the best athletes in the tight end room. With two years left on his deal, he’s firmly in Green Bay’s plans.

That leaves Ben Sims as the third tight end.

Sims is a fine depth piece—a serviceable special teams player who can fill in when needed, but not someone Green Bay wants playing significant offensive snaps.

The good news for the Packers is that he only carries a $1.03 million cap hit for 2025. The better news is they can wipe that number off the books entirely if they decide to release him.

This isn’t a move Green Bay needs to make—Sims is cheap depth at a position that doesn’t need major reshuffling. But if cap space gets tight, he’s another lever they can pull to free up a little extra room.

