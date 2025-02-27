4 Packers Who Should Be Released Before Free Agency

Jaire Alexander

If the Packers want to make a big financial move, releasing Jaire Alexander is the biggest lever they can pull this offseason.

Alexander carries a $24.956 million cap hit for 2025, making him the third-highest-paid player on the roster. That’s a huge number for a player who hasn’t been available nearly enough.

In the last four seasons, Alexander has played seven or fewer games in three of them. Injuries have derailed his career, and his inability to stay on the field is a major issue—especially when Green Bay is paying him like one of the top corners in the NFL.

The frustration isn’t just among fans. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, players and coaches have grown irritated with Alexander, believing he could have played through some of his injuries.

Even general manager Brian Gutekunst has been noticeably noncommittal when asked about Alexander’s future—both right after the season ended and again this week. The writing may already be on the wall.

The Packers can’t move on cleanly, but they can create cap space by cutting ties.

Releasing Alexander would cost them $18.1 million in dead cap space this season, but they would free up $6.8 million immediately.

More importantly, it would remove his massive $27.4 million cap hit for 2026, giving them long-term flexibility.

Green Bay has a difficult choice to make. Keeping Alexander means betting on his health and hoping for a bounce-back year. Releasing him means swallowing some short-term pain for long-term relief.

The NFL is full of hard business decisions, and this one might be the toughest call the Packers make this offseason.