4 Packers Who Need to Be Benched After Ugly Win Over Bears
Kenny Clark
From a dominant player to a disappearing act. Here’s a name you’d never expect to see on this list: Kenny Clark.
For years, Clark has been a cornerstone of the Packers’ defensive line and one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL. But this season, he’s not just falling short of elite expectations—he’s struggling to even meet the bar of mediocrity.
Against the Bears, Clark may have hit rock bottom. Check the box score, and you’d have no idea he even suited up. Zero sacks, zero quarterback hurries, zero tackles for loss, and—most damning—zero tackles, period. In 48 snaps, making up 67 percent of Green Bay’s defensive plays, Clark was a ghost. It was an embarrassing performance for a player of his caliber.
It's also a big reason why the Bears were able to dominate the time of possession. They were able to consistently run the ball up the middle without a threat of runs for negative plays.
To be clear, the Packers shouldn’t give up on Clark. He’s still the most talented defensive lineman on the roster, and his track record deserves respect. But it’s becoming obvious that the transition to a 4-3 scheme has been tougher than anyone anticipated.
It’s time to send a message. If Clark can’t rediscover the fire that made him a dominant force, he should be watching from the sidelines while others take the reins. Sometimes a wake-up call is necessary, and this might be the moment for Clark to hear it loud and clear.