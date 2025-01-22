4 Packers Who Must Be Re-Signed Immediately This Offseason
3. Daniel Whelan
As the Packers’ punter, Daniel Whelan was nothing short of a game-changer, flipping field position and consistently putting opponents in tough spots. Now, as an exclusive rights free agent, re-signing him is a no-brainer.
Whelan averaged an impressive 46.1 yards per punt in 2024 and placed nearly 40 percent of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His ability to pin teams deep gave Green Bay’s defense a massive advantage throughout the season.
Whether it was booming kicks to flip field position or precision punts to eliminate return opportunities, Whelan was a weapon in every sense of the word.
Negotiations between Whelan and the Packers shouldn’t take long. As an exclusive rights free agent, Green Bay holds all the leverage, but it’s clear the two sides need each other. Whelan has proven his value, and locking him into a multi-year deal is the logical move.
4. Emmanuel Wilson
Green Bay overhauled their running back position last year, letting Aaron Jones walk and bringing in Josh Jacobs in his steed.
They won't need to do that all over again this season, instead, they should build on the success they had in 2024. Jacobs, Chris Brooks and 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd will all be back. That list should include Emmanuel Wilson as well.
Wilson, another exclusive rights free agent, isn’t going to change games by himself. What he does bring is steady production and reliability, qualities every successful backfield needs. He’s shown he can gain tough yards on the ground and contribute in pass protection.
Re-signing Wilson should be a straightforward decision. His deal will be team-friendly given his exclusive rights status, and he provides valuable insurance behind Jacobs and the rest of the backfield. With Wilson in the mix, the Packers can maintain the continuity and balance that helped make their rushing attack effective in 2024.