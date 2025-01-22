4 Packers Who Must Be Re-Signed Immediately This Offseason
2. T.J. Slaton
The Packers’ run defense emerged as one of the team’s core strengths this season. Green Bay ranked tenth in rushing touchdowns allowed, seventh in total rushing yards allowed, and an impressive third in yards per attempt.
At the heart of that success was T.J. Slaton, the team’s largest presence on the defensive side of the ball.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 330 pounds, Slaton brought a commanding physicality to the Packers’ defensive line. His size and strength made him a vital piece in the middle, where he consistently disrupted opposing run games and occupied blockers to free up teammates for tackles.
Slaton’s growth was evident this season. He earned a starting job over former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt during the preseason and held onto the role all year.
While he won’t often make highlight-reel plays or rack up gaudy stats, his disciplined play and ability to anchor the line were crucial to Green Bay’s defensive success. He does the dirty work, allowing other playmakers to shine—a role every good defense needs.
Now an unrestricted free agent after completing his rookie contract, Slaton presents an interesting decision for the Packers. He won’t command a massive deal, and Green Bay shouldn’t overpay for his services. However, letting him walk would create a hole in a defensive line that thrived in large part due to his presence.
Re-signing Slaton at a reasonable price would allow the Packers to maintain one of their key strengths while keeping continuity along the defensive front. Following a season where he played some of the best football of his career, bringing him back should be a priority.