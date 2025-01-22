4 Packers Who Must Be Re-Signed Immediately This Offseason
Although the legal tampering period for free agency doesn’t begin until March 10th, the Green Bay Packers don’t have to wait to re-sign their own players. They have the opportunity to lock in a few key contributors before the frenzy of free agency begins.
The Packers find themselves in an intriguing position. Following a disappointing exit in the Wild Card round, they’re left to reflect on what went wrong while also recognizing how close they are to something special.
The good news is that the foundation for a Super Bowl contender is in place. The roster is strong, the salary cap is manageable, and Green Bay has clear areas to address to take the next step.
The challenge now is identifying which players are critical to that next step. Not every pending free agent will return, but there are a few the Packers simply can’t afford to lose.
Here are four Packers who must be re-signed immediately to keep the team moving forward in 2025.
1. Brandon McManus
There aren’t many free agents the Packers absolutely need to re-sign this offseason, but kicker Brandon McManus sits firmly at the top of that short list. In a season where stability was desperately needed in the kicking game, McManus delivered.
McManus connected on 21 of his 23 field goal attempts during his time in Green Bay and was perfect on all 31 of his extra points. That level of consistency is exactly what the Packers have been searching for since Mason Crosby’s prime.
After a carousel of free-agent kickers and inconsistent performances in recent years, McManus gave Green Bay the reliability they’d been missing.
Yes, he missed a field goal in the playoffs, but one misstep shouldn’t overshadow his steady contributions throughout the season. The last thing the Packers want is to return to the uncertainty of the kicker market. Finding a reliable option is easier said than done, and the risk of instability at such a critical position isn’t worth the gamble.
Re-signing McManus should be one of Green Bay’s top priorities this offseason. Locking him in early ensures the Packers won’t have to revisit the issue and can focus their resources on addressing other areas of need.