4 Packers Rookies Demanding Bigger Roles After Week 6 Win
Jordan Morgan
Rookie first-round pick Jordan Morgan made his return from injury in the Packers’ Week 6 win over the Cardinals, and while his performance wasn’t perfect, there’s reason to believe brighter days lie ahead.
According to PFF, Morgan graded out as the third-lowest offensive player for Green Bay. That’s not the return the Packers were hoping for, but it’s also not surprising. For starters, Morgan is a rookie, still adjusting to the speed and nuances of the NFL game. On top of that, he was coming off an injury, meaning he’s still knocking off rust and working his way back into peak form.
Despite the bumps, there were moments that showcased Morgan’s potential. He flashed the power and athleticism that initially earned him a starting role at right guard over Sean Rhyan during the preseason. The upside is still there, and with more experience, Morgan can grow into a valuable piece on this offensive line.
In Week 6, Morgan rotated with Rhyan at right guard. Rhyan has held his own throughout the season, so the real lineup change shouldn’t involve Rhyan—it should involve center Josh Myers.
Myers continues to struggle, dragging down the performance of the line. His poor play was on full display again against Arizona. When Myers exited late in the game due to injury, the Packers shifted Elgton Jenkins to center, slid Rhyan to left guard, and plugged Morgan in at right guard.
This alignment—Jenkins at center, Rhyan at left guard, and Morgan at right guard—should be the path forward. If Green Bay is serious about maximizing their offensive line’s potential, it’s time to move on from Myers and roll with the configuration that gives them the best chance to succeed.
More Green Bay Packers News: