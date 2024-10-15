4 Packers Rookies Demanding Bigger Roles After Week 6 Win
Evan Williams and Javon Bullard
The Packers might already be in the midst of a quiet transformation in the secondary—one that needs to become a permanent change. The pairing of Evan Williams and Javon Bullard has flashed serious potential, and it's time for the Packers to lean into it rather than continue to rotate their defensive backs.
In Week 5, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley played Williams every defensive snap, giving Bullard a chance to shift into the slot while Keisean Nixon manned the outside in Jaire Alexander’s absence. It was a glimpse of what the future of this defense could look like: dynamic, flexible, and unpredictable.
Week 6 saw Alexander return, which complicated things. Green Bay went back to a rotation between Williams, Bullard, Alexander, and Eric Stokes across safety, the slot, and outside corner. Unfortunately, it also brought the same problem—Stokes. His season-long struggles continued, and it’s becoming increasingly clear he doesn’t belong in the starting lineup.
It’s time for Hafley to make the shift permanent. Alexander needs to stay outside where he thrives, anchoring the cornerback group. Bullard’s natural instincts make him a perfect fit in the slot, where his quickness and awareness allow him to be disruptive. And Williams, with his high football IQ and range, has proven to be an ideal complement to Xavier McKinney at safety.
The versatility of Williams and Bullard gives Hafley endless possibilities. They can disguise coverages, shift alignments, and create mismatches. With this duo playing significant roles, the Packers' secondary can become a strength rather than a liability.
It’s time to end the rotations. The Packers have a winning combination—now they just need to commit to it.