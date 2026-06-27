4 Packers facing added pressure after latest Micah Parsons update

The Green Bay Packers were given less-than-ideal news when it comes to the return of Micah Parsons in the 2026 season. While the Packers are making a wise decision protecting the star, it is going to result in Parsons being out until at least midseason as the franchise looks to have the defender return at full health. With this in mind, Green Bay is going to turn up the heat on a number of pieces to deliver in the first weeks of the season.

Pressure is unquestionably going to be higher, understanding the impact that Parsons has and the fact that it will take more than one contributor to replace the lost production. It will be a true team effort, with the most obvious name under fire being a new leader who was already facing the pressure of replacing an established presence.

1. Jonathan Gannon

Replacing Jeff Haffley isn't going to be easy, with it being clear that the level of accomplishment of the coordinator based on getting the Miami Dolphins head coaching job. Gannon is not only looking at the tall task of replacing this proven leadership, but also needs to do so without having last year's top edge rushing options. Parsons is on the shelf until midseason, while both Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare departed the franchise as well.

It is going to be on the shoulders of Gannon to guide a young pass rush and get the most out of what will be a limited cast until Parsons is able to return. The group lacks a star presence, making coaching the most important aspect as creativity will be needed to get the most out of the unit.

2. Lukas Van Ness

After Gannon, there is no question that the next name under the biggest fire without Parsons is Van Ness. The pass rusher is coming off an injury-shortened 2025 season and has watched his sack numbers decline each of the past two seasons. With this in mind, there is no question that it is a defining year for Van Ness, who is being handed a starting role in what is a contract year.

It is the final chance for the pass rusher to make good on high expectations and turn the pressure down on the rest of Green Bay's young options. The question simply remains whether or not Van Ness is capable of reaching the level of consistency the Packers need.

3. Devonte Wyatt

Another prized draft pick is facing a contract year and mounting expectations. Green Bay needs to win from the inside to take pressure off its edge players, and Wyatt is the best bet at finding this balance in the 2026 season. A great start to the year turns down the pressure off the return of Parsons and gives reason for the franchise to consider an extension.

For Parsons, it would also be incredibly reassuring to see a consistent presence on the inside and understand the level of help you have when you return. Wyatt was already under pressure in a contract year; the loss of Parsons simply turns up the expectations.

4. Jordan Love

You've lost your star defender and must understand that a part of the early-season pressure is going to be on your shoulders. The offense needs a consistent level of performance as the new-look defense settles in and Gannon learns which pieces he can rely on. Love is a veteran at this point, and a part of the responsibility of this is understanding your roster and what it needs from you to get the absolute most out of the season.

For Love, this means buying time for the defense to figure things out and understanding that by the time Parsons returns, the unit should be clicking. Until that point, you're unquestionably facing a higher level of expectations.