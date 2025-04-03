4 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers

3. Not Signing an Elite Pass Rusher

Green Bay’s defensive line was a ghost last season—so much so that the Packers wasted no time firing their defensive line coach once the season ended.

It’s not like they haven’t invested in the group. The Packers have spent four first-round picks on their front four: Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness. Clark and Gary are also among the team’s highest-paid players. Yet, despite all that talent and money, the production was nowhere to be found.

Yes, Green Bay had a few games where they racked up sacks, but those were against bottom-tier competition. When it mattered the most, the pass rush disappeared faster than a magician’s assistant.

The free-agent market offered plenty of impact players. Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Chase Young were all viable edge options. On the interior, Osa Odighizuwa, Milton Williams, and Levi Onwuzurike were there for the taking.

Instead, Green Bay sat on their hands.

The Packers are banking on internal development, a strategy that feels more like wishful thinking than sound roster-building. Van Ness has barely improved in two years. Clark is coming off a one-sack season, his lowest since his rookie year. Gary managed just 7.5 sacks. Packers fans expecting this unit to suddenly flip a switch is a bold gamble.

The Eagles have repeatedly shown that the blueprint for winning starts with making quarterbacks uncomfortable. The Packers, on the other hand, seem to be hoping for divine intervention. Bold move, Cotton—let’s see if it pays off.

