4 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers

2. Letting Josh Myers Walk & Signing Aaron Banks

The Packers’ offensive line won’t necessarily be worse with Aaron Banks replacing Josh Myers—it might even be slightly better. But was it worth the hefty price tag for what amounts to a marginal upgrade?

PFF graded Myers at 54.6 last season, ranking him 38th out of 40 eligible centers. He’s been stuck in neutral since being drafted in the second round in 2021, and his struggles were glaring by the time Green Bay faced the Eagles in the Wild Card round. An upgrade was needed.

But here’s where the math doesn’t add up: Myers signed with the Jets on a one-year, $3 million deal. Green Bay, meanwhile, gave Banks a four-year, $77 million contract to take over at left guard, shifting Elgton Jenkins to center. Banks may be an improvement, but is he really worth $74 million more than Myers?

PFF gave Banks a 65.4 grade for 2024, ranking him 33rd out of 77 guards. That’s serviceable, but nowhere near elite. Instead of handing out a king’s ransom for an average lineman, the Packers could have re-signed Myers at a bargain price, given their 2024 first-rounder a shot to start, and used the extra cash to plug other holes.

Now, Jordan Morgan is primed to ride the bench for another season. Meanwhile, Green Bay has holes unplugged at receiver, cornerback, and on the defensive line.

They will regret overpaying for a minor fix, leaving fans wondering if they just poured champagne money into a beer upgrade.