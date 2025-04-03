4 Offseason Moves That Will Backfire on the Packers

In what has become a time-honored tradition, the Green Bay Packers once again left fans underwhelmed in free agency.

They entered the offseason with plenty of cap space—enough to make a splash if they wanted to. Instead, they dipped their toes in the water and came away with two uninspiring signings: offensive guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Neither player was high on fans' or analysts’ wishlists, yet the Packers quickly justified the moves with the hefty contracts they handed out.

To be fair, this year’s free-agent class was far from elite, especially after the Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins. It’s understandable why Green Bay didn’t push all their chips in on a marquee player.

Still, they managed to spend big—just on players who likely won’t move the needle. Now, with only the NFL Draft left to reshape the roster (aside from a few minor signings), the Packers have fewer resources to address their remaining holes.

Once again, fans were left wanting more. And when the dust settles, these four offseason moves are likely to come back to bite them.

1. Not Trading for a Proven WR1

The free-agent class at wide receiver was about as inspiring as a cold plate of leftovers, aside from Davante Adams. Most options were aging veterans whose best days were in the rearview mirror, which explains why Green Bay settled for signing Mecole Hardman.

However, the Packers had a golden opportunity to swing for the fences with a trade for a proven star like D.K. Metcalf or Deebo Samuel. Instead, they balked at the price—both in draft capital and the hefty contract that would come with such a move.

At some point, Green Bay needs to take a calculated risk if they want to chase another Super Bowl. It’s understandable to hesitate before forking over $30 million a year for Metcalf, but elite receivers don’t just fall from the sky.

The Packers played it safe, and as a result, they’ll enter 2025 without the game-changing WR1 their offense desperately needs.