4 Likes and Dislikes From the Packers' Week 7 Win
Like: Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary’s season got off to a slow start, and for the first six games, it felt like something was missing from the Packers' star pass rusher.
Heading into Week 7, Gary had posted just nine pressures, one sack, seven hurries, and a single quarterback hit. Opposing offenses weren’t making things easy for him, either. He’s been facing constant double teams and chip blocks, limiting his ability to disrupt plays the way Green Bay needs.
Yet, it wasn’t just the added attention holding Gary back—he hadn’t been at his best. The flashes of greatness have been there, but he hasn’t fully unlocked the potential that could make him one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the league.
Against Houston, Gary looked every bit the game-wrecker Green Bay hopes he can be. He posted six pressures, one sack, three hurries, and two quarterback hits, making life miserable for the Texans’ offense. Whether attacking off the edge or rushing through the middle on a few well-timed blitzes, Gary was everywhere.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley deserves credit for unleashing Gary in creative ways, moving him across the formation to keep Houston’s blockers guessing. Yet, Gary’s success ultimately came down to his own relentlessness. His trademark motor was on full display, and this time, he didn’t just pressure the quarterback—he finished plays.
If this performance marks the start of a hot streak, the Packers’ defense could be in for a major lift. The talent is there. Now it’s about building momentum and sustaining this level of impact as the season unfolds.
