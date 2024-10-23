4 Likes and Dislikes From the Packers' Week 7 Win
Dislike: Jordan Love’s Decision-Making
Jordan Love has been a rollercoaster ride for the Packers this season, showing off both tantalizing potential and maddening inconsistency.
On the bright side, he’s on pace to throw 45 touchdown passes, leading the NFL in that category since the start of the 2023 season.
His arm talent is undeniable—Love can launch the ball to any spot on the field, giving Green Bay a big-play threat on every snap. He also plays with a fearless trust in his teammates, believing his playmakers will, well, make plays.
But that same confidence is a double-edged sword, and the other edge has been cutting deep. Love leads the league with eight interceptions, despite playing just five games. Some of those turnovers, to be fair, weren’t entirely on him. In Week 6, Bo Melton slipped on a short route, leading to a ball landing directly in the lap of a waiting defender. But many of Love’s interceptions—including both in Week 7—have been the result of his own poor decisions.
The first pick against Houston was a classic example of a young quarterback forcing the issue. Love threw into heavy traffic on a quick pass, where one Texan tipped the ball, and another snagged it for the turnover. It was clear he misread the coverage, expecting something Houston disguised beautifully.
The second interception was more a product of panic. Under heavy pressure, Love tried to avoid a sack by lofting a pass toward Christian Watson. The throw sailed, and a Texans safety skied over Watson for the pick.
These are the growing pains of a quarterback still in his second season as a starter. The Packers knew there would be bumps along the way. But if they want to make a serious postseason run, they’ll need Love to cut down on the reckless mistakes while continuing to sharpen his understanding of opposing defenses.