4 Likes and Dislikes From the Packers' Week 7 Win
Like: The Usage of Rookie Safeties
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has been cooking to start the season, quickly validating Matt LaFleur’s decision to hire him (after cycling through defensive coordinators like he’s trying to find the right pair of socks).
While Brian Flores in Minnesota gets plenty of love for his creative fronts, Hafley is quietly running similar schemes in Green Bay—and the key to it all lies in how he’s deployed his safeties.
Xavier McKinney is the obvious centerpiece of the Packers' secondary. He’s a do-it-all safety with elite instincts who can line up anywhere and wreck plays before they even develop. But Hafley’s ability to get creative with his schemes isn’t just because of McKinney—it’s also thanks to the impressive performances from rookies Evan Williams and Javon Bullard.
Williams has taken over as the Packers' free safety, giving the defense a high-IQ player on the backend who can diagnose plays in real time. His presence allows Hafley to mix up the front seven’s looks, knowing Williams can erase mistakes in coverage.
Meanwhile, Bullard has found a home in the slot, where his physicality shines. He’s been a menace in the short passing game and a reliable tackler against the run, flying downhill with the kind of energy the Packers have missed in recent years. With Williams anchoring the deep secondary, Bullard is free to roam, giving Hafley flexibility to dial up aggressive fronts and coverages.
The versatility of these two rookies has transformed Green Bay’s defense, allowing them to evolve each week. If this trend continues, the Packers' defense may finally live up to the promise that’s teased fans for years—just in time for a postseason push.