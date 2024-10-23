4 Likes and Dislikes From the Packers' Week 7 Win
The Green Bay Packers pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a thrilling 24-22 win over the Houston Texans, sealed by a last-second field goal.
In a game between two teams hoping to cement themselves as contenders, there were moments to appreciate—and plenty to cringe at. Let’s break down the likes and dislikes from the Packers' Week 7 win.
Dislike: Punt Return Chaos
With dynamic returners like Jayden Reed and Keisean Nixon, you’d expect the Packers' punt return unit to be an explosive asset. Instead, it looked like a ticking time bomb in Week 7, and not the kind that leaves opposing teams scrambling.
The miscues started early. Reed called for a fair catch inside the 10-yard line—violating the basic rule returners live by: If it’s that close to the goal line, let it bounce and hope for a touchback. But Reed wasn’t done. Later, he fielded a rocket at the two-yard line—a ball almost certainly heading into the end zone—and returned it to… the four. Hardly worth the risk.
Not to be outdone, Nixon added to the circus. On another Texans punt, he inexplicably backed away from the ball at the last second, letting it hit the turf. The ball ricocheted off the leg of a Packers player, gifting Houston possession deep in Green Bay territory. Predictably, the Texans cashed in with a touchdown.
It’s the kind of sequence that makes you question the entire operation. Fielding punts when they should bounce, letting them bounce when they should be caught—this wasn’t just a bad day; it was a masterclass in dysfunction.
The responsibility falls on Rich Bisaccia, the NFL’s highest-paid special teams coordinator. Three years into his tenure, the unit continues to make elementary mistakes. If Bisaccia can’t clean things up soon, it won’t be long before the Packers are looking for someone else to fix what’s broken.