4 Issues Packers Must Fix This Offseason to Avoid Another Early Playoff Exit
4. Be More Aggressive on Fourth Downs
The NFL is shifting. Teams are going for it on fourth down at record rates, and the math overwhelmingly supports the aggression (sorry, analytics-haters).
Meanwhile, the Packers zigged while the rest of the league zagged.
Green Bay attempted just 16 fourth-down conversions this season, one of the lowest totals in the league. Their passiveness was glaring against aggressive teams like the Detroit Lions, who scored multiple fourth-down touchdowns against them this year and iced a game against Green Bay with a gutsy fourth-down call.
Matt LaFleur started his coaching tenure in Green Bay as an aggressive playcaller, but that approach has faded. In big games, especially, he gets too conservative. That needs to change.
Some of this ties back to the lack of playmakers. If LaFleur doesn’t trust his guys to convert, he’s less likely to roll the dice.
But at some point, the Packers have to lean into playing to win, not playing to not lose. LaFleur should spend the offseason studying the successful offenses across the league. One common factor he may notice is their aggressiveness in key situations on fourth downs. In a copycat league, that's a great thing to copy.
If Green Bay wants to be a contender, it starts with fixing the details. They need to clean up their mistakes, create a consistent pass rush, add weapons, and embrace a more aggressive mentality.
Because the NFL isn’t waiting for them to figure it out.