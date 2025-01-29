4 Issues Packers Must Fix This Offseason to Avoid Another Early Playoff Exit
2. Find a More Consistent Pass Rush
If you look at the raw stats, Green Bay’s pass rush doesn’t seem like a problem. They tied for eighth in the NFL with 45 sacks and ranked 11th in sack percentage (7.4 percent).
But dig a little deeper, and the inconsistencies are glaring. The Packers racked up eight sacks against Tennessee in Week 3 and another seven against Seattle in Week 15. That means one-third of their total sack production came in just two games. Meanwhile, they had seven games with one or fewer sacks.
The pressure was streaky, and that’s a problem. A defense can’t be feast or famine when it comes to getting after the quarterback, especially in today’s pass-heavy NFL.
The issue starts at the top. Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark are the two highest-paid defensive players on the team, and neither lived up to expectations this season. If the Packers are going to rely on them as foundational pieces, they need more consistency.
But the problem isn’t just about star players—it’s about depth. Lukas Van Ness showed flashes, but he wasn’t an every-week factor. The defensive line lacked a true second wave of pass rushers to keep the heat on opposing quarterbacks.
The solution is a little bit of everything. Gutekunst needs to hit the free-agent and draft markets for reinforcements, but Green Bay also needs internal growth. Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, and Devonte Wyatt all need to take the next step. If that happens, and if Gary and Clark deliver like stars, this defense can get where it needs to be.