4 Highest-Paid Packers Not Performing Up to Contract Standards
4. Jordan Love
It’s impossible to evaluate the Packers’ season without mentioning Jordan Love. While the defense has shouldered much of the disappointment, Love’s performance warrants a closer look—not because it’s been disastrous, but because it hasn’t quite lived up to his hefty contract.
Love has had a fine season.
After a shaky, injury-plagued start, he’s stabilized and shown noticeable improvement in the second half of the year. Through 16 games, Love has completed 63.2 percent of his passes (26th in the NFL) for 3,320 yards (19th), 25 touchdowns (tied for eighth), and 11 interceptions (tied for 11th-most).
However, fine isn’t enough when you’re the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league. Love’s four-year, $220 million deal, averaging $55 million annually, comes with sky-high expectations. His $20.757 million cap hit this season is the third-highest on the team, and the Packers are paying him to be elite—not just fine.
To be fair, Love continues to show flashes of the potential that made Green Bay commit to him as their franchise quarterback. His physical tools are undeniable—he has the arm strength, mobility, and size to dominate. And with only two years as a starter under his belt, there’s room for growth. But potential alone doesn’t justify a $55 million salary.
What the Packers need from Love moving forward is consistency. He’s proven capable of putting together stretches of strong play, but they need him to sustain that performance over an entire season. Elite quarterbacks make the leap from promising to great by delivering in high-stakes moments and carrying their teams when it matters most.
