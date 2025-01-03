4 Highest-Paid Packers Not Performing Up to Contract Standards
3. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander’s future in Green Bay has become a hot topic among Packers fans, and for good reason. Once regarded as one of the NFL’s elite cover corners, Alexander’s past two seasons have been marred by injuries, leaving the team and its fans wondering if his hefty contract is still worth the investment.
Alexander’s 2024 season came to a likely end after he underwent a minor cleanup procedure on his knee to address persistent swelling and pain. The injury, aggravated in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, kept him sidelined for the last six games despite brief returns to practice.
When healthy, there’s no debating Alexander’s impact. He’s one of the league’s premier cover corners, capable of locking down top receivers and elevating the entire Packers defense.
However, the problem isn’t his ability—it’s his availability.
Over the past two seasons, Alexander has appeared in just seven games each year. Zooming out further, he’s played in only 34 of the Packers’ 68 games since the start of the 2021 season. For a player with a $23.494 million cap hit in 2024—a number set to rise slightly in 2025—that’s a tough pill to swallow.
Green Bay now faces a difficult decision. Cutting Alexander would save roughly $7 million against the cap but leave $18 million in dead money. That financial hit, combined with the team’s need for cornerback talent, makes a clean break challenging. However, continuing to pay top dollar for a player who’s missed more than half of the team’s games over the past four years is equally hard to justify.