4 Free Agents Who Could be Packers' Final Offseason Addition

The Green Bay Packers have had a strong 2026 offseason, with the most important factor for the franchise to return to being a top NFC contender being time. Injuries to key players at the worst possible times defined Green Bay's 2025 season and left a lot of the team's shortcomings due simply to a need to return to health. Still, there is reason to wonder if the Packers might consider making one last offseason addition on the heels of this year's draft class.

According to Spotrac, the Packers have $20.5 million in projected cap space, leaving plenty of room to make at least one impact signing. Looking at the current depth chart, it is clear that further depth at tight end, receiver, and corner remains a concern. All issues the franchise could still opt to address with a veteran signing.

1. L'Jarius Sneed

One of the consistent areas of frustration for Green Bay a season ago was the health and performance of the secondary. Things were so desperate that a late-season addition of Trevon Diggs was attempted in hopes of finding surprise value. While this didn't work as expected, this doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't keep the same playbook and consider bringing in Sneed.

The corner had a frustrating tenure with the Titans but was previously a starter with the Kansas City Chiefs on a Super Bowl champion. Having Sneed's experience to lean on in hopes of rediscovering the player he was previously makes sense for both sides. It gives the secondary a bit more stability and sets the team up to survive if injuries were to strike the unit hard again in the 2026 season.

2. Taysom Hill

The Packers clearly have their starter at tight end in Tucker Kraft, as he is a primary weapon when healthy. However, there is reason to doubt backup Luke Musgrave is capable of carrying a heavier offensive load. This leaves a potential free agent signing on the table and introduces the idea of signing gadget player Taysom Hill. The veteran can take reps in the backfield or at tight end, being a source of physicality and short-yardage production.

There is also the wrinkle that he has experience playing quarterback, offering further depth as the franchise attempts to replace Malik Willis. No question, signing Hill to a bargain deal as insurance at two different positions while hoping to find surprise production makes complete sense for both sides. Hill signing in Green Bay and joining Matt LaFleur's creative offense would be a fun final move of Green Bay's 2026 offseason.

3. Sterling Shepard

While big names like Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs remain free agents at the position, this isn't the level of stability that Green Bay needs. What the Packers currently lack is depth, and Shepard gives the team just that, offering more than 300 receiving yards in a reserve role each of the past two seasons. The Packers are relying on Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Kraft to carry the load for Jordan Love as the team's primary targets.

Green Bay needs to bring in a proven depth piece to cover its back if younger pieces don't live up to expectations. No question, it is a great fit for Shepard in the later years of his career, and offers the Packers a level of depth the franchise badly needs.

4. Joey Bosa

Having clear pass-rushing options outside of Micah Parsons is one potential liability the Packers could face. Rashan Gary has been jettisoned to Dallas, and Green Bay's remaining options are unproven or clear question marks. This leaves room for Bosa as a potential final offseason move, giving the Packers a great rotational option to help take some of the pressure off Parsons' shoulders.

Bosa's career has been inconsistent in sack production, lending itself to signing the veteran at what could be a potential bargain. It makes far too much sense not to at least explore in the next weeks of the offseason. Whether it is Bosa or another veteran addition, the franchise could clearly benefit from adding one final piece to its pass-rushing rotation.

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