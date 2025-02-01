4 Bucks Who Won't Survive the 2025 Trade Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
2. MarJon Beauchamp, Forward
One of the biggest reasons the Milwaukee Bucks are in the predicament that they are in right now is the fact that they haven't been able to find any value on the margins. Over the last couple of years, they didn't draft a single player that became a contributor to this team.
Beauchamp is the perfect example of Milwaukee's constant whiffing on draft picks. The six-foot-six forward is the exact type of player the Bucks need on paper. He plays hard and has the skill set of a potential three-and-D player. That is why they drafted him with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
In his 2.5 years with the team, however, he wasn't able to show that he belonged in the NBA. Despite the fact that the Bucks desperately need his skill set, Beauchamp can't see the floor for Doc Rivers.
The Bucks already turned down the 24-year-old's fourth-year team option. He will leave in free agency after the season. So, if the Bucks can find a team that has some interest in him, they will part ways with Beauchamp. He could also be part of a bigger package with his salary.