4 Biggest Question Marks for Packers Week 6 Game vs Cardinals
4. How Will the Packers Address Their Eric Stokes Problem?
The Packers' secondary has been inconsistent this season, and a significant part of that issue stems from Eric Stokes.
After returning from injuries over the last two years, Stokes has struggled to find his form, and opposing quarterbacks have taken full advantage of it. Through five games, he's allowed 20 receptions on 28 targets, which is an alarming 71.4 percent completion rate, for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Even more concerning, Stokes hasn’t made a single game-changing play—no interceptions, no pass breakups, just silence when Green Bay needs noise.
Green Bay began experimenting with changes during their Week 5 matchup against the Rams. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley made an adjustment by playing rookie Evan Williams for all 78 defensive snaps at safety, which allowed the team to move Javon Bullard into the slot while bumping Keisean Nixon to the outside.
While that was a creative solution, Nixon himself hasn’t exactly shined as a full-time outside corner. He has also had his struggles, so it's clear the Packers aren't entirely sold on this alignment long-term.
The silver lining is that help is on the way. Carrington Valentine should be healthier heading into Week 6, and he’s shown flashes of potential when given the opportunity. With another week under his belt, Valentine could replace Stokes and provide some much-needed stability at the position.
And if Jaire Alexander returns, it will further bolster the secondary by locking down one of the outside cornerback spots.
Stokes' struggles can’t be ignored, but the Packers have shown a willingness to adjust. Between the possible return of Alexander and Valentine’s improving health, Green Bay now has options to phase out Stokes while they figure out how to fix the cornerback problem.
