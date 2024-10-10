4 Biggest Question Marks for Packers Week 6 Game vs Cardinals
2. Can the Packers Clean Up the Penalties?
It’s not just missed opportunities in the passing game that have been holding the Packers back—it’s also the mental mistakes and penalties that continue to haunt them.
Through the first five games, Green Bay has racked up a whopping 40 penalties. That's an average of eight penalties per game, ranking 27th in the NFL in this category. That’s not the mark of a disciplined, playoff-ready team. Instead, it's more reflective of a young squad that has yet to find its footing.
While youth may be a factor, head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff need to address this problem immediately. Penalties have stalled offensive drives and given opponents second chances, making games far more difficult than they need to be. Green Bay has had no trouble moving the ball this season, as evidenced by ranking fourth in total yards, but penalties have hurt them at inopportune times.
Green Bay can’t afford to beat themselves—especially with a more challenging part of the schedule on the horizon.
Despite being a young team, many of the Packers’ key players, like Jordan Love, Jayden Reed, and others, have seen significant playing time and are better than this. The talent is there, but they need to play smarter.
Cleaning up the penalties, starting in Week 6 against the Cardinals, will go a long way toward the Packers playing more complete, complementary football. It’s a fixable issue, but only if the team locks in and holds itself accountable.