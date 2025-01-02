4 Biggest Disappointments for the Packers in 2024 NFL Season
1. Rashan Gary
The Packers’ defense has been an expensive investment, with stars like Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, and Rashan Gary accounting for a staggering $71.3 million in combined cap hits. But as the 2024 season draws to a close, the return on that investment has been disappointing, with Gary’s underwhelming performance adding to the team’s defensive struggles.
Gary entered the season as Green Bay’s premier pass rusher. However, the results have fallen short.
After logging nine sacks and 30 pressures last season, his numbers have dipped to 6.5 sacks and 24 pressures this year—a noticeable decline for a player who signed a lucrative extension to anchor the Packers’ pass rush for years to come.
More troubling than the stats is the timing of Gary’s lack of impact. In the Packers’ biggest games this season, their pass rush has been a glaring weakness. Opposing quarterbacks have routinely had ample time to dissect Green Bay’s secondary, exposing the defense’s vulnerabilities.
The Packers were forced to part ways with Preston Smith at the trade deadline, in part due to his incompatibility with the 4-3 scheme. While it’s highly unlikely that Green Bay would trade Gary, similar concerns about fit have surfaced.
Still, Gary remains a cornerstone of Green Bay’s defensive future. The Packers aren’t about to give up on a player with his talent and work ethic, but their patience is being tested. With significant cap space tied to their defensive stars, the Packers need Gary to justify his contract by playing like the elite pass rusher they’ve banked on him becoming.
