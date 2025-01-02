4 Biggest Disappointments for the Packers in 2024 NFL Season
2. Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark has long been a stalwart for the Packers, a consistent force in the trenches who disrupts both the run and the pass. However, the transition to Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 scheme has thrown a wrench into the veteran’s game, leaving him looking uncharacteristically out of sync in 2024.
Clark has always been an underrated defensive tackle in the NFL, never quite garnering the name recognition of his peers despite his effectiveness. His quickness and power at the point of attack have been hallmarks of his play, allowing him to consistently gain leverage against offensive linemen and impact games on multiple fronts.
But this season, Clark has been a shadow of his former self. After posting a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2023, he’s managed just one sack this year. Worse, his ability to pressure quarterbacks has nearly disappeared—his 11 quarterback pressures are on track to be the lowest of his career. The dominance Green Bay has come to expect simply hasn’t materialized.
Clark’s struggles highlight the difficulties some players face when adapting to a new system. The shift from a 3-4 alignment to Hafley’s 4-3 has required Clark to alter his role and responsibilities, and the adjustment hasn’t been seamless. While his skill set makes him theoretically adaptable, the results haven’t aligned with the expectations Green Bay had for him entering the season.
The Packers remain committed to Clark, and for good reason. As the longest-tenured player on the roster, his leadership and track record of success are invaluable. His three-year, $64 million extension signed in the offseason ensures he’ll remain a key piece of the defense moving forward. Unlike Alexander, Clark isn’t a cut candidate—but that only heightens the urgency for him to rediscover his form.
Green Bay needs Clark to be more than just a veteran presence. They need him to be the disruptive force he’s been for much of his career. As the team eyes the postseason, Clark’s ability to adapt to the 4-3 scheme and regain his mojo could be a decisive factor in how far the Packers go.