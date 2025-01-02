4 Biggest Disappointments for the Packers in 2024 NFL Season
3. Jaire Alexander
Jaire Alexander might have suited up for the Packers for the last time—a sobering reality for one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks.
After excelling on his rookie contract, Alexander earned a four-year, $84 million extension from Green Bay in 2022, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position. The deal was a no-brainer at the time. Alexander had established himself as a true lockdown corner with the ability to erase an opposing team’s top receiver.
But since signing that extension, availability has become an issue.
Alexander has played in just seven games in each of the last two seasons, a troubling trend for a player the Packers once considered a foundational piece of their defense. This season, lingering knee issues sidelined him for most of the year, and a recent cleanup surgery appears to have officially ended his 2024 campaign.
Looking ahead, Alexander’s $25.8 million cap hit in 2025 looms large. That’s a hefty price tag for a player who has missed more games than he’s played over the last two seasons. The Packers face a tough decision: release Alexander and save approximately $7 million in cap space while eating $18 million in dead money, or hope he can stay healthy and return to form next season.
It’s a brutal choice for Green Bay, but the numbers don’t lie. Availability is the best ability in the NFL, and Alexander simply hasn’t been available. As the Packers evaluate their roster heading into the offseason, they may conclude that moving on from their star corner is the only path forward.