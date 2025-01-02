4 Biggest Disappointments for the Packers in 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers have taken a clear step forward in 2024. After squeaking into last year’s playoffs at 9-8, this year’s team has surpassed that win total, solidifying itself as a more complete squad. The improvement is undeniable, and the team enters the postseason with legitimate hopes of making a deep run.
Last season, Green Bay surprised many by beating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before falling just short against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. That momentum carried into the offseason, where the team retooled and added depth in critical areas, giving fans hope that 2024 could mark the return of Super Bowl contention.
Yet, as the team’s record has improved, not every player has risen to the occasion. Several key contributors who were expected to play pivotal roles have taken noticeable steps back this season. Whether due to injuries, inconsistency, or struggles within a new system, these underwhelming performances have left fans and coaches alike scratching their heads.
4. Lukas Van Ness
When the Packers selected Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they knew they were committing to a long-term project. Van Ness’s combination of size, speed, and strength screamed potential, but the team was also aware that his game would require significant refinement to thrive at the NFL level.
What they likely didn’t expect was for his progress to stall this much in Year 2.
Van Ness entered the league with all the physical tools needed to dominate as a pass rusher, but his rawness has been evident from the start. Lacking the polish and technique to beat offensive linemen in one-on-one matchups, he relied heavily on his athleticism during his rookie campaign. Even then, his numbers were modest: 12 quarterback pressures and four sacks in limited snaps.
Fast forward to his sophomore season, and Van Ness has seen more playing time—but less production. Through 17 weeks, he’s managed just nine pressures and three sacks, a regression in every sense of the word.
The Packers are left with no choice but to remain patient. Developmental projects take time, and Van Ness’s physical gifts still offer plenty of upside. But patience is wearing thin, and the expectations for a top-15 pick loom large.