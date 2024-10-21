4 Big Takeaways From Packers Sloppy Week 7 Win vs Texans
4. Rookie Defenders Continue to Impress
Let’s end on a high note since the Packers escaped Week 7 with a 24-22 victory, pushing their record to 5-2. One of the brightest spots from the game—and the season—continues to be the performance of Green Bay’s rookie defenders. General manager Brian Gutekunst appears to have found a few gems in his 2024 draft class, and they are paying immediate dividends.
Evan Williams looks like he has already locked down the starting safety spot next to Xavier McKinney. Williams played 38 of the team’s 58 defensive snaps, mostly at free safety, and turned in another standout performance. He earned the highest defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus, continuing a trend of steady, high-level play.
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper also played 38 snaps and made his presence felt once again. He tallied five tackles, including three stops, and didn’t miss a single tackle—proving he belongs as a full-time starter. His physicality and awareness are giving the Packers a boost in the middle of the defense, and it’s becoming harder to imagine him not being a key part of the rotation moving forward.
Meanwhile, Javon Bullard continues to find ways to contribute, even after being bumped from the starting safety spot. He played 54 defensive snaps against the Texans, with most of his time coming in the slot—a perfect fit for his aggressive, ball-hawking style. Bullard’s instincts as a run defender and willingness to get physical at the line of scrimmage make him a valuable piece in Green Bay’s secondary.
As the season progresses, so do these rookies, which is excellent news for a Packers defense that’s steadily improving. If these young players continue developing at this rate, the Packers could be peaking at just the right time—turning what was once a question mark into a strength as they march toward the playoffs.
More Green Bay Packers News: