4 Big Takeaways From Packers Sloppy Week 7 Win vs Texans
3. Rich Bisaccia’s Last Stand
Just as the Packers have cycled through kickers, they’ve also shuffled through special teams coordinators during Matt LaFleur’s tenure. Now, after yet another disastrous outing, the question looms: is Rich Bisaccia running out of time?
The Packers’ special teams were a mess in Week 7, with mistakes piling up across nearly every phase.
Keisean Nixon sparked hope with a massive kick return to open the game—only for it to be negated by a holding penalty. Later in the game, the Packers' kick coverage allowed a big return of their own, flipping field position in favor of the Texans.
But the real breakdowns came on punt returns, where Green Bay’s mistakes were glaring.
Despite alternating between two dynamic returners in Jayden Reed and Nixon, their decision-making was baffling. Reed fielded a booming punt at the one-yard line—football’s ultimate no-no—and returned it to the four, pinning the offense deep. Later, Nixon misjudged a punt, letting it bounce dangerously close to him, only to watch it graze a teammate’s leg and set up a Texans recovery.
These are the kinds of errors that shouldn’t happen, especially under Bisaccia, the NFL’s highest-paid special teams coordinator. After three years on the job, the Packers expected significant progress, but it hasn’t materialized. While Bisaccia’s reputation as a special teams guru bought him time, the clock is ticking.
The rest of the season could be his final opportunity to prove he’s the right man for the job. With every mistake magnified, the Packers need Bisaccia to deliver clean, disciplined special teams play—or they could find themselves making yet another change this offseason.