4 Big Takeaways From Packers Sloppy Week 7 Win vs Texans
2. Jordan Love Needs to Protect the Ball Better
Jordan Love's season has been a rollercoaster, and his performance in Week 7 was no different—a blend of brilliance and baffling mistakes.
On paper, Love’s numbers were solid: 24 completions on 33 attempts (72.7 percent) for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He’s tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes despite missing two games, flashing the kind of talent that earned him a lucrative contract extension this offseason.
At his best, Love shows why the Packers have bet their future on him. He moves comfortably within a collapsing pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, and delivers strikes to his receivers. His arm strength is undeniable—right up there with some of the league’s best. When things are clicking, Love can dissect defenses and make throws that few quarterbacks can.
But for every highlight-reel play, there’s a head-scratcher.
His turnover issues have haunted him all season, and Week 7 was no different. His first interception came on a quick slant, where a flat defender read the play perfectly, tipped the ball to his teammate, and set up Houston at Green Bay’s 11-yard line. Later, under pressure, Love tried to force a throw to Christian Watson, only for it to sail into the waiting hands of a leaping defender.
If the Packers want to make a deep playoff run, Love has to find the balance between aggressive playmaking and risk management. He can't keep putting his defense in bad spots and expect them to bail him out every time.
His arm talent and athleticism are real, but the next step in his development will be learning when to dial it back. The Packers don’t need Love to be a gunslinger—they need him to be a smart, efficient leader who protects the ball and trusts the playmakers around him.