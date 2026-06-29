3 upside swings the Bucks can take with their new trade exception

It's time for the Milwaukee Bucks to get experimental. Without their own first-round pick in 2027, the team has plenty of room to try new things, test out lineups, and even bring along new players to see what they're capable of in a new role. One of their best avenues to add current talent is by using the Traded Player Exception (TPE) they created in the deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With this TPE, the Bucks can bring back a player at a salary of $25.5 million for next year without having to match that salary in contracts. In turn, Milwaukee gains added flexibility to take back big contracts in salary dumps for teams that are ducking the luxury tax or the second apron. In turn, the Bucks can either bring along a veteran talent to be a locker room leader for the burgeoning young core in Milwaukee, or add a young player to the mix on a trial period.

But who might actually be available for the Bucks this summer? The possibilities seem endless.

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets: $21.5M this year of a five-year, $125 million deal

The Denver Nuggets are in a precarious situation. They have the bones of a team that won the title in 2023, but between up-and-down injury luck, cheap ownership and the shifting tides of the NBA, it's hard to say which direction they'll take. Sound familiar, Bucks fans?

Although 25-year-old Christian Braun is coming off a rough season, he's shown flashes of a player who can make a legitimate impact on the biggest stage. He was picked 21st overall in 2022 and won a title in a key bench role as a rookie. His place on the team has shifted over the years, but the team felt confident enough to give him a big payday after an impressive third year.

If the Nuggets need to dump Braun's contract, or if he needs to be rerouted in another deal, the Bucks are an ideal landing spot to give him a shot to showcase his talents.

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings: $25.7M this year of a 3-year, $74 million deal

Entering the final year of his deal, veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan is one of the most steady and reliable scorers in the league. A mid-range assassin with a clutch gene and Playoff chops, DeRozan is a perfect example of a veteran mentor for this young Bucks team.

He's seen so much in this league and remains an efficient scoring option with underrated passing chops and plenty of veteran know-how. The Sacramento Kings seem to be actively shopping him, and this is one of the rare scenarios in which they might be willing to give up draft capital to make it happen. If the Bucks can get a reliable wing scorer while also getting picks back, it's a no-brainer.

Corey Kispert, Atlanta Hawks: $14M this year of a 3-year, $40 million deal

On the cusp of his sixth NBA season, wing sharpshooter Corey Kispert has been as steady as a player could be. A career 38% shooter from 3-point range on five takes per game, Kispert is a reliable spot-up shooter out of Gonzaga at 27 years old. Every team needs shooting, but for the Atlanta Hawks, the wing is becoming increasingly log-jammed and he was effectively a no-show in five Playoff games.

But in Milwaukee? Kispert could have plenty of volume shooting opportunities off the bench for a team that loves, and needs, solid floor-spacing. If Atlanta wants to clear up cap space to acquire talent somewhere else, or needs another team to take him in a three-team structure, the Bucks could certainly be in the mix.