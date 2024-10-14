3 Unorthodox Kickers the Packers Should Explore to Replace Brayden Narveson in Week 7
2. Bring Back Anders Carlson
Yes, it’s unorthodox to bring back a kicker you already cut, but this is the NFL, where second chances happen all the time. Anders Carlson is still available and knows Green Bay’s system.
Carlson’s inconsistency cost him the job in the preseason, but with Narveson struggling even more, the Packers may have no better option. Carlson has a strong leg and, with better coaching and time to reset, could provide an upgrade—or at least stop the bleeding. Green Bay knows he's not the long-term option, but is he a better one than Narveson? Maybe.
3. Riley Patterson
Riley Patterson might not be a household name, but he’s quietly built a respectable NFL resume. He’s converted 88 percent of his career field goal attempts and has made a habit of sticking on rosters, even if only for short stints. Despite his success, Patterson has bounced around the league, a testament to how volatile the kicker position can be.
He most recently spent time with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Washington Commanders, but an inconsistent preseason left him without a home heading into the 2024 season. However, his career numbers—especially on kicks under 50 yards—suggest he could be the stable presence the Packers need.
