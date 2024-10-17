3 Trade Targets the Packers Should Pursue Ahead of Deadline
Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher
If the Packers want to swing for the fences and make a statement at the trade deadline, trading for Maxx Crosby is the kind of blockbuster move that could reshape their season.
Crosby brings more than just elite pass-rushing skills—he has ties to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who spent time with the Raiders as both a special teams coordinator and interim head coach before joining Green Bay. Bisaccia has already influenced roster decisions (see: Keisean Nixon) and could push for another familiar face in Crosby.
Adding Crosby would inject serious juice into Green Bay’s already intriguing pass-rush unit.
Rashan Gary has been electric at times, but the depth behind him is still developing. Preston Smith provides veteran stability, Lukas Van Ness is being groomed as the future, and Kingsley Enagbare is a nice depth piece. But none of them possess Crosby's disruptive ability or relentless motor. Crosby would instantly elevate the Packers' defensive line, creating a terrifying tandem with Gary that could transform Green Bay's pass rush from good to elite.
Of course, there are obstacles.
The Raiders would likely demand significant draft capital to part with one of the league’s premier edge rushers, especially since they are already in the middle of a chaotic rebuild. There’s also the issue of the cap space, with Green Bay needing to maneuver some contracts to fit Crosby’s hefty salary into their books.
But if the Packers are serious about contending, moves like this are how you go all-in. The trade deadline is about seizing opportunities—and Crosby represents a rare opportunity to land an elite game-changer. If Gutekunst is feeling bold, this could be the move that turns the Packers into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
