3 Trade Targets the Packers Should Pursue Ahead of Deadline
Greg Newsome II, Cornerback
If the Packers want to take a swing on potential rather than stability, Greg Newsome II from the Cleveland Browns could be an intriguing trade target.
Packers fans may recognize the last name—his father, Craig Newsome, was a key contributor to Green Bay’s Super Bowl XXXI-winning team and part of the Packers’ elite defenses of the mid-90s.
Now, the younger Newsome has a chance to carve out his own legacy, though his path has been far from smooth.
The Browns have stumbled out of the gate this season, leading to increased trade speculation around Newsome, who was already involved in rumors during the offseason. He’s had a career marked by flashes of brilliance but weighed down by inconsistency, and Cleveland seems unsure if he's part of their long-term plans. The Packers, however, are in a position to take that gamble.
Unlike a rental like Jonathan Jones, Newsome offers more upside, fitting Green Bay’s timeline with two years left on his rookie contract.
At just 24 years old, he could develop into a complimentary piece alongside Jaire Alexander. Of course, acquiring Newsome comes with some risk—his volatility means there will be growing pains and inconsistent performances. But the Packers have seen enough of what Stokes and Nixon bring, and it’s clear they need more at cornerback.
The price for Newsome might be lower than you’d expect for a former first-round pick, making this a calculated risk. If it pans out, the Packers would be adding a talented young corner who aligns with the team’s future. And if it doesn’t, well, it’s still worth a shot to address a need in their secondary.