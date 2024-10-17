3 Trade Targets the Packers Should Pursue Ahead of Deadline
Jonathan Jones, Cornerback
The Packers' secondary has been a rotating door, with roles evolving from week to week.
What began with Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes manning the outside, Keisean Nixon in the slot, and Javon Bullard and Xavier McKinney at safety has already morphed into a complex rotation. Evan Williams has earned more snaps at safety, Bullard has been bumped into the slot, and Nixon has shifted to the outside to replace Stokes—who has struggled mightily.
This constant shuffling speaks to the growth of their young players and the struggles of some of the veterans. And while Alexander remains the anchor when healthy, relying on Nixon outside and Stokes anywhere has been a risky proposition. If Green Bay wants to shore up their pass defense, Jonathan Jones from New England is a compelling option.
Jones isn’t a flashy name, but he’s a dependable corner who could slot right in opposite Alexander. The Patriots’ rebuild is in full swing, and at 31 years old, Jones doesn’t fit their timeline. He’s on an expiring contract, which means New England may be inclined to deal him at the deadline to recoup any value they can—perhaps for a Day 3 pick.
While Jones won’t single-handedly transform the Packers' secondary into an elite unit, he brings consistency, veteran savvy, and versatility. His experience in man coverage would complement Alexander’s aggressive style and give Green Bay a reliable option to help solidify their defensive backfield.
For a team navigating a tough schedule, renting a steady presence like Jones could be the kind of subtle but effective move that helps keep Green Bay in Super Bowl contention.