3 Receiver Targets Packers Should Consider After Passing on Chase Claypool

One area the Green Bay Packers could stand to improve is at the receiver position after losing both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks in the 2026 offseason. This led Green Bay down a surprising path, offering veteran Chase Claypool a chance to work out and attempt a comeback after spending the last season out of the league. Ultimately, the Packers weren't impressed enough to sign the veteran and opted to continue with their current options.

While it makes sense not to sign Claypool a year removed from the league and having had an inconsistent career, this doesn't mean the Packers shouldn't be considering adding additional depth. Starting with, consider a trio of current free agents that would both offer experience and far more obvious upside than Claypool.

1. Brandin Cooks

Late in the 2025 season, Cooks had a bit of life put back into his career, making plays for Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. While the veteran may no longer be fit for a starring role, there is value in having his experience and ability added to your depth chart. Even if Cooks isn't a consistent contributor, you have the wisdom that Green Bay's young receivers can lean on.

It is also incredibly likely that the Packers find a level of production from Cooks in a rotational role. Even at this late stage of the receiver's career, the speed is there to put pressure on the defense and be a consisetnt deep threat. This gives Jordan Love a veteran wrinkle and helps replace the depth the franchise lost when trading Wicks.

2. Keenan Allen

While Allen is another aging veteran, the pass catcher remains a far more productive option than Cooks. Allen has produced at least 700 receiving yards each of the past two seasons and is a valued locker room presence. Signing Allen makes sense if the Packers want a bit of injury insurance behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.

Considering the team's recent history at the position, this would make a level of sense. Allen is the perfect balance of adding production without bringing in a player that is going to block Golden or change your offense overnight. It makes a level of sense and is a potential fit the team should at least explore in the next weeks of the offseason.

3. Noah Brown

Brown is an interesting potential bargain based on the fact that he has previously been a solid secondary target in his career. Brown had a tough 2025 season, offering only 83 receiving yards a year after finishing with 453 and being a clear trusted target for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Green Bay could view this as an opportunity to buy low on a receiver that has in the past been a consistent source of offense.

The Packers could sign the veteran without any risk and part ways with Brown if there isn't a clear fit. It is a chance to find needed depth at a low cost without any expectations or risk. For Brown, it is a chance to breathe life back into your career and play with one of the league's most talented young quarterbacks. The potential signing makes sense for both sides and is a move the Packers should at least consider as we move closer to the 2026 season.

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