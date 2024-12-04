3 Reasons the Packers Will Defeat the Lions in Week 14 Rematch
Reason 3: A Healthy Jordan Love
The last time the Packers and Lions faced off, Love wasn’t himself. Just a week removed from suffering a lower-body injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars—a game he exited early—Love returned to face Detroit, but it was clear he wasn’t at full strength.
His mobility was limited, and his timing seemed off, likely lingering effects of his injury. The result was a pedestrian stat line: 23 completions on 39 attempts for 273 yards, no touchdowns, and a back-breaking pick-six.
But that was then.
Following that game, Green Bay’s bye week gave Love a much-needed break, allowing him two weeks to heal and reset.
Since then, he’s looked like a completely different quarterback—and the results speak for themselves. In the three games since the Lions’ loss, Green Bay has gone undefeated, with Love playing his best football of the season. Over that span, he’s completed 69.2 percent of his passes (47-for-68) for 698 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. Even more impressive, he’s gone two straight games without a pick, a first for him this season.
A healthy Love isn’t just a more accurate passer—he’s a more dynamic playmaker. His ability to extend plays with his legs and keep defenses honest has been a game-changer for Green Bay’s offense.
Heading into the Week 14 rematch, the Lions are facing a fully healthy Love for the first time this season. And that should be a significant concern for Detroit. A sharp Love not only elevates Green Bay’s passing attack but also makes life easier for their running game, as defenses can no longer afford to stack the box.
Love’s progression since the bye isn’t just a storyline—it’s a reason the Packers’ offense is firing on all cylinders. And it’s the single biggest factor that could tip this matchup in Green Bay’s favor.
If he continues to play at this level, Love could be the difference-maker that helps the Packers not only avenge their earlier loss but also assert themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC.