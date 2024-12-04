3 Reasons the Packers Will Defeat the Lions in Week 14 Rematch
Reason 2: Lions’ Defensive Injuries
Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good—and the Packers have been both this season.
Green Bay has largely sidestepped the injury bug, especially among their core players.
Sure, Jaire Alexander’s lingering health issues have been a storyline—he’s played in just seven of 12 games—but beyond that, the Packers’ key contributors have mostly stayed on the field. Even Jordan Love, who battled early-season bumps and bruises, is now fully healthy as the Packers gear up for their playoff push.
The same can’t be said for the Lions, who have been ravaged by injuries on the defensive side of the ball.
Aidan Hutchinson, their star pass rusher and the engine of Detroit’s defense, suffered a season-ending broken leg in October. Fellow defensive end Marcus Davenport has joined him on the shelf, and rookie Mekhi Wingo also went down last week.
The Lions’ linebacking corps isn’t faring much better—Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, and Alex Anzalone are all dealing with significant injuries. Even cornerback Carlton Davis might miss this matchup.
That’s a devastating toll on the Lions’ defensive front seven, a group that thrives on physicality and toughness. The Packers, meanwhile, have emerged as a bruising, physical team themselves, anchored by an offensive line that has been downright nasty during their three-game win streak.
This is the perfect time for the Packers to lean into that identity. They should attack a Lions defensive line that’s now short on both talent and depth. Ground-and-pound with Josh Jacobs. Mix in some downhill play-action passes. Keep Detroit on their heels and make them pay for their misfortune.
The Packers shouldn’t apologize for their good fortune. Instead, they should capitalize on it. Against a shorthanded Detroit defense, Green Bay has the opportunity to punch them in the mouth and take control of the game early.