3 Raiders the Packers Could Trade for After Recent GM Discussions
By Joe Summers
3. Michael Mayer, TE
Brock Bowers' emergence as a First-Team All-Pro and perhaps the best receiving tight end in the league makes Michael Mayer expendable. It's easy to forget that he was the 35th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after an illustrious career at Notre Dame. At only 23 years old, there's a lot of upside left untapped.
The Packers have committed heavy resources to tight end in recent years with Luke Musgrave and Tyler Kraft. While Kraft excelled in 2024, Musgrave has struggled to make an impact. Mayer was a better prospect than both of them and could give Love an additional weapon in a passing game that faltered down the stretch.
Mayer has just 460 receiving yards and a pair of TDs in his brief career, though Matt LaFleur would likely utilize him better than Las Vegas has. He put up 2,099 yards and 18 TDs during three years with the Fighting Irish, showcasing his immense talent with regularity.
Green Bay could use someone with his skillset to catch contested passes in the red zone. Mayer is under contract for two more years at a low cost. Assuming that the Raiders are phasing him out in favor of Bowers, which is a safe assumption, perhaps they'd be interested in recouping some draft compensation.
Las Vegas has enough holes to fill on the roster that they need as many draft picks as possible. The Packers are just a few pieces away from competing for a Super Bowl and Mayer was just recently considered to be a high-impact receiving prospect. Improving Jordan Love's receiving options is a priority, so this makes sense for both sides.
We'll see what the Packers have in store, but they have assets, draft capital, and needs to pursue. Taking advantage of rebuilding teams like the Raiders is a great way to improve, so here's hoping the front office is aggressively pursuing additions like this one.