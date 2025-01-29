3 Raiders the Packers Could Trade for After Recent GM Discussions
By Joe Summers
2. Maxx Crosby, DE
This would certainly represent a home-run trade and one that'd require a hefty return. Maxx Crosby is one of the NFL's premier defensive players with four Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro honors in just six seasons.
He's a passionate player and widely respected, though he's never experienced true playoff success. The Packers could give him that opportunity. Staring down another rebuild with no legitimate path to a Super Bowl, why wouldn't Crosby consider a move to a team with a strong foundation in an inferior conference?
Crosby has 34.5 sacks in the last three seasons, he'd instantly transform an improving Packers defense and give it an edge that'd rival the top in the NFC.
The elephant in the room is the Raiders' hiring of Pete Carroll. It feels unlikely that he would've signed up for the job if he thought Las Vegas was about to start shipping off players, yet he may approach things from a realistic perspective as well. Trading Crosby for draft picks and young pieces could help jumpstart the rebuild, indicating there's at least a potential conversation to be had.
The Raiders have to compete with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and a rising Denver Broncos team. Green Bay is in a difficult division but either way, they're in a much better spot to compete than Las Vegas is.
Crosby is the type of player who can win Defensive Player of the Year. Pairing him with Edgerrin Cooper and Xavier McKinney would give the Packers true difference-makers at every level of the defense and is an idea worth pursuing.
Maybe the Raiders would balk at a potential offer. maybe they wouldn't. That's on Brian Gutekunst to find out.