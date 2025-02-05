3 Positions Packers Have to Target Early in the 2025 NFL Draft
2. Cornerback
The Packers have spent decades trying to solve their cornerback problem in the draft. And for the most part, they’ve failed.
You can trace the struggles all the way back to 1999 when Green Bay used its first three draft picks on defensive backs—Antuan Edwards, Fred Vinson, and Mike McKenzie—in an effort to slow down Randy Moss.
In 2004, they doubled down again, taking Ahmadd Carroll and Joey Thomas with their first two selections. The results have not been great.
The past decade hasn’t been much better.
In 2017, they used their first pick on Kevin King, then spent another top-100 pick on Josh Jones. Neither panned out. In 2018, they burned a second-rounder on Josh Jackson. Again, nothing. Eric Stokes, their 2021 first-rounder, looked promising early but regressed and is now headed for free agency.
The lone success has been Jaire Alexander. And now, even he seems likely to be gone, either via trade or outright release.
That leaves the Packers with a glaring hole at one of the most important positions in football.
Stokes is out, Alexander is likely following, and Keisean Nixon is better suited for the slot or as a CB2. That’s not nearly enough for a team hoping to contend. Unfortunately, the draft board isn’t doing them many favors.
At 23, there’s no clear-cut CB1 who projects as a slam-dunk selection. Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina), Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State), and Jahdae Barron (Texas) are possible fits, but there’s no consensus. If Green Bay doesn’t address the position in the first round, they’ll have to find value on Day 2.
Regardless of where or how they do it, the Packers can’t afford to leave this draft without adding multiple corners. The position is too thin, the stakes are too high, and history says waiting too long will only lead to more regrets.