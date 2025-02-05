3 Positions Packers Have to Target Early in the 2025 NFL Draft
1. Offensive Line
Sticking with the big bodies but flipping to the offensive side of the ball, Green Bay could very well target an offensive lineman early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Packers have built a reputation as one of the best teams in the league at developing offensive linemen. They routinely turn mid-to-late-round picks into quality starters—Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom, and Jon Runyan Jr. all fit that mold.
But they’re not afraid to use early picks at the position either, having selected Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Jordan Morgan within the first three rounds in recent years.
This year, reinforcements may be necessary.
The Packers lost Runyan in free agency last offseason, and Myers is possibly gone this year. Even more concerning is the long-term outlook. Walker, Rhyan, and Tom are all set to hit free agency in 2026, and Green Bay won’t be able to keep all of them. The cycle of drafting and developing must continue if they want to maintain offensive line stability.
In the short term, they’re equipped to handle Myers’ departure. They could slide Elgton Jenkins, Rhyan, or even Tom to center and plug Morgan into a starting guard spot. But that’s a stopgap fix. The future gets murkier without another young tackle or interior lineman waiting in the wings.
The good news is there should be plenty of options in the first round.
If a premier tackle is available at pick 23, that’s the preferred route—franchise tackles are harder to find. But if the board doesn’t fall their way, they could look at adding a high-upside guard on Day 2.
Either way, the offensive line needs reinforcements, and Green Bay should act sooner rather than later.