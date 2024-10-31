3 Packers Who Will Be Cut Without a Strong Second Half of Season
Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus finding himself on this list isn’t about anything he’s done wrong—it’s a reflection of the ever-changing kicker situation in Green Bay.
The Packers have been shuffling through kickers at an alarming rate, swapping them out like socks. McManus is already the third kicker on the roster since the season began just over 50 days ago, a trend that hardly inspires confidence.
To McManus’s credit, his start in Green Bay couldn’t have gone better. He’s been flawless so far, making all six of his extra points and going 4-for-4 on field goals—including two game-winners in back-to-back weeks. For a franchise desperate for stability at the position, McManus has been a welcome sigh of relief for the front office, coaching staff, and fans alike.
Still, McManus can’t afford to get comfortable. His career has been defined by streakiness, with long stretches of reliability followed by unexpected slumps. Since entering the league with the Denver Broncos in 2014, he’s been a solid but unspectacular kicker, and bumps in the road are almost inevitable.
The Packers must stay proactive in managing those slumps and prevent them from spiraling. But if McManus falters, Green Bay has already shown it won’t hesitate to make another change.
For now, the job is his to lose—but given the Packers' quick trigger on kickers, McManus needs to keep proving himself every week to avoid becoming the latest casualty in Green Bay’s revolving door at the position.