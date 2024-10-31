3 Packers Who Will Be Cut Without a Strong Second Half of Season
Kamal Hadden
The Packers' cornerback situation remains in flux, and they could look to make upgrades as the trade deadline approaches and the second half of the season unfolds.
While Jaire Alexander continues to anchor the group as one of the league’s most reliable corners, the team has struggled to find a consistent option on the opposite side of the field.
Eric Stokes started the season at outside corner but quickly fell down the depth chart. In response, the coaching staff moved Keisean Nixon to the outside while shifting Javon Bullard into the slot and promoting Evan Williams to start at safety alongside Xavier McKinney. Meanwhile, Carrington Valentine, once seen as a promising depth piece, has lost favor with the new staff.
Beyond the active roster, Green Bay has additional options on the practice squad, including Kalen King, Robert Rochell, and Kamal Hadden.
Among this group, Hadden appears to be the furthest from contributing. He hasn’t been activated for a game all season and hasn’t played a single snap. With Alexander and Williams now dealing with injuries and the need for cornerback depth growing more urgent, any roster move could leave Hadden on the outside looking in.
Hadden's path to playing time seems all but blocked. If the Packers explore trade options or sign someone from a practice squad, Hadden is the most likely candidate to be cut loose to make room. Unless he can somehow force his way into the conversation, his time in Green Bay could come to an end sooner rather than later.