3 Packers Who Should Make First Pro Bowl in 2025
Xavier McKinney
Let’s not bury the lede here—Xavier McKinney has been nothing short of a revelation for the Packers. While Whelan and Tom face uphill battles to secure Pro Bowl nods, McKinney’s case should be a slam dunk.
When the Packers inked McKinney to a four-year, $67 million deal this offseason, the whispers of skepticism were loud. Critics questioned the move, labeling it an overpay for a player who had never even sniffed a Pro Bowl during his time with the New York Giants.
Fast forward to December, and it’s clear McKinney hasn’t just silenced those doubts—he’s obliterated them. At just 26 years old, McKinney is entering his prime, and Green Bay is reaping the benefits. He’s been the maestro of the Packers’ secondary, patrolling the backend with a mix of vision, athleticism, and football IQ that has opposing quarterbacks second-guessing their decisions.
McKinney’s ball-hawking ability has been on full display this season. He’s tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven, a staggering number that speaks to his instincts and range.
Here’s the ultimate compliment: Teams are starting to avoid him altogether. That’s the kind of respect reserved for elite safeties, the Ed Reeds and Earl Thomases of the NFL. McKinney’s presence has transformed Green Bay’s secondary from a unit with question marks into one of the league’s most feared.
And let’s not overlook his leadership. Coaches rave about his study habits and his ability to act as a quarterback for the defense. He’s a communicator, a chess master moving pieces in the secondary, and a game-changer when the ball is in the air.