3 Packers Who Should Make First Pro Bowl in 2025
Zach Tom
Zach Tom has quietly emerged as one of the Packers' most reliable and impressive players this season. That’s a remarkable leap for a former fourth-round pick who spent much of his rookie campaign on the sidelines, patiently waiting for his opportunity.
When his chance came in the final stretch of the 2023 season, Tom slammed the door wide open. He not only claimed the starting right tackle job entering 2024 but has since made it abundantly clear that he’s here to stay. Tom has started 29 consecutive games and has elevated his play to new heights each week, anchoring the Packers’ offensive line with an uncanny mix of consistency and talent.
This season has been the pinnacle of his young career. According to Pro Football Focus, Tom ranks as the seventh-highest graded offensive tackle out of 76 qualified players. Even more impressively, he has surrendered just one sack through 12 games—an elite mark that demonstrates his ability to protect Jordan Love.
The Pro Bowl voting process is often unkind to offensive linemen, where recognition can be elusive without flashy stats to back it up. Too often, it’s a popularity contest, rewarding established veterans over breakout stars. This could be the biggest hurdle for Tom in securing his first Pro Bowl selection.
Still, if voters are paying attention, Tom’s performance speaks volumes. He’s been a wall at right tackle, showcasing a mix of athleticism, technique, and football IQ that is rare for someone so early in their career. Even if this year’s Pro Bowl eludes him, it’s only a matter of time before Tom becomes a perennial name in these conversations.