3 Packers Who Should Make First Pro Bowl in 2025
The race to the 2025 Pro Bowl has officially begun, with the NFL revealing the first round of fan voting results. Unsurprisingly, the Green Bay Packers are well-represented, with players earning recognition across almost every position.
While Xavier McKinney leads the charge at safety, the Packers have a top-ten vote-getter at every position except quarterback and defensive tackle—a testament to the depth and impact of this year’s squad.
Fans have until December 23rd to make their voices heard, with their votes accounting for one-third of the final decision. The other two-thirds will come from the votes of players and coaches, submitted on December 27th.
While the Packers have a strong showing so far, these three players, in particular, deserve their first Pro Bowl selection this season.
Daniel Whelan
Making the Pro Bowl as a punter is like getting a standing ovation for a supporting role in a blockbuster movie—rare and often overlooked. But if any punter deserves that spotlight this year, it’s Daniel Whelan.
Whelan has been a revelation for the Packers, consistently turning the tide with his ability to boom punts deep downfield or masterfully pin opponents inside their own 20-yard line. His blend of power and precision has made him one of the league’s premier special teams weapons.
Fans are clearly taking notice, as Whelan currently ranks third in fan voting among NFC punters—a notable feat for a position often ignored in popularity contests.
Yet, the road to the Pro Bowl is steep for punters. It’s a one-slot-per-conference race, heavily reliant on established reputations and media narratives. Even with his standout numbers and undeniable impact, Whelan will need to shine in Green Bay’s final stretch of games to sway the votes of players and coaches, who also weigh in on the decision.